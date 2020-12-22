Market Mrs Bectors Food IPO: Shares to be allotted today. Here's how to check status Updated : December 22, 2020 09:50 AM IST The allotment status of Mrs Bectors Food IPO can be checked on the BSE as well as its registrar's website Linkintime. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account. The status will only appear after allotment if the details are entered correctly. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.