Mrs Bectors Food IPO: Shares to be allotted today. Here's how to check status

The allotment status of Mrs Bectors Food's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be announced on Tuesday. The Rs 540-crore issue was open between December 15 and December 17 with a price band of Rs 286-288 per share.

The IPO was the most subscribed one in 2020. It was subscribed 199 times followed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Burger King IPOs which were subscribed 157 times each.

Most brokerages advise subscribing to the issue for listing gains given its attractive valuations as compared to peers. Strong financials and growth prospects will also help the firm in the near term, analysts said. However, stiff competition, higher dependency on the north Indian market for growth are key risks.

This is the Ludhiana-based firm’s second attempt at an IPO. It first tried in 2018 and had secured SEBI’s nod but chose to defer the plans due to the then market conditions. Incorporated in 1995, Mrs Bectors Food is one of the leading players in the premium and mid-premium biscuit, and premium bakery segment in North India. It makes popular Cremica brand of biscuits and English Oven bread.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

1) Visit the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Mrs Bectors Food Specialities"

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

1) Visit website: https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter Application Number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit