Homemarket newsstocks news

Hit by windfall tax, MRPL reports net loss of Rs 1,789 crore in September quarter

Hit by windfall tax, MRPL reports net loss of Rs 1,789 crore in September quarter

2 Min(s) Read

By Sonal Bhutra   |Sonal Bhutra  IST (Published)

Mini

On the bright side, the Mini-Ratna refiner recorded its highest-ever ATF production in September this year at 178 TMT.

Recommended Articles

View All

COP27 explained: What is COP and why is it important?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

IST6 Min(s) Read

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

State-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has reported a net loss of Rs 1,789 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,707 crore during the June quarter.
The company attributed the net loss due to the imposition of a windfall tax on the export of High Speed Diesel, Aviation Turbine Fuel, and Motor Spirit from July 1 this year. This impacted the company's financials by Rs 1,026 crore during the quarter.
A further decrease in the Domestic Refinery Transfer Price (RTP) hit the company's balance sheet by Rs 1,163 crore.
Gross revenue from operations declined to Rs 24,608 crore from Rs 32,289 crore in the June quarter.
The company reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 1,789 crore, compared to an operating profit of Rs 4,712 crore sequentially.

Gross refinery margin (GRM) stood at a negative $4.46 per barrel as against a positive $2.26 per barrel in the April-June period.

On the bright side, the Mini-Ratna refiner recorded its highest-ever ATF production in September this year at 178 TMT. The previous record of 170 TMT was registered in December 2018.

The highest Sulphur dispatch of 36.76 TMT in the domestic market for September was another highlight.

Shares of MRPL are trading 4.2 percent lower at Rs 54.20 as of 12:10 PM. The stock is up 24 percent this year so far.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earnings resultsMangalore Refinery and PetrochemicalsMRPL

Previous Article

UPL Earnings Preview: Higher crop prices, price hikes to aid performance

Next Article

Blue Dart shares drop after higher operating costs dent earnings