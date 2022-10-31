Hit by windfall tax, MRPL reports net loss of Rs 1,789 crore in September quarter

Mini
On the bright side, the Mini-Ratna refiner recorded its highest-ever ATF production in September this year at 178 TMT.
State-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has reported a net loss of Rs 1,789 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year.
Gross refinery margin (GRM) stood at a negative $4.46 per barrel as against a positive $2.26 per barrel in the April-June period.
On the bright side, the Mini-Ratna refiner recorded its highest-ever ATF production in September this year at 178 TMT. The previous record of 170 TMT was registered in December 2018.
The highest Sulphur dispatch of 36.76 TMT in the domestic market for September was another highlight.
Shares of MRPL are trading 4.2 percent lower at Rs 54.20 as of 12:10 PM. The stock is up 24 percent this year so far.