The stock price of India’s largest tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd neared Rs 1 lakh apiece, being the most expensive stock in absolute terms in the Indian equity market. The stock has increased significantly by 30 percent over the past three months.

MRF shares hit its 52-week high of Rs 98,575.90 per share of February 11, 2021, and a 52-week low of Rs 50,000 apiece on March 24, 2020.

Clearly, the Chennai-based tyre maker is providing the reason for its shareholders to celebrate its achievement.

However, a certain segment of investors is looking nervous as they have either missed the opportunity or are perplexed by the astronomical valuations. MRF’s value is building on investor expectations as well as strong fundamentals and future growth prospects.

Unlike its competitors, MRF’s ROE or return on equity of 11.64 percent is quite higher than the industry average of 7.4 percent.

MRF has the highest market capitalisation amid peers as well as enterprise value, followed by Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Tyres, CEAT and Goodyear India.

Interestingly, MRF has the third-highest price-earnings ratio or PE multiple among its peers of above 28, but below JK Tyre Industries’ of 37 and Balkrishna Industries’ of above 30. PE ratio is used for valuing companies and to find out whether they are overvalued or undervalued. Apollo Tyres, CEAT and Goodyear India enjoy PE in the range of 20 to 28.

As regards price-to-book ratio or PB, MRF is placed comfortably at 3.17 times but is still below Balkrishna Industries 6.39 times.

MRF has been ploughing back most of its earnings, hence, it is the lowest dividend yield amongst its competitors.

The tyre major on Thursday reported over two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 520.54 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 241.32 crore for the October-December period in 2019.

Its revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,641.6 crore in the third quarter, from Rs 4,075.75 crore in the year-ago period, MRF Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi said it continued to remain positive regarding the outlook for MRF as demand for TBRs PCRs and two-wheelers have started to return.