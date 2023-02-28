MRF raises Rs 150 crore through NCDs via private placement

Shares of MRF Ltd ended at Rs 84,734.30, down by Rs 361.10, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.
Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Tuesday said the company has raised Rs 150 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
The company in an exchange filing said non-convertible debentures have been listed on the debt segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with effect from February 2023.
The Chennai-based company said it has allotted 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 150,00,00,000, on a private placement basis.
The date of maturity of these debentures is February 24, 2026, it said.
"In furtherance to our letter dated 24th February 2023 intimating about the allotment of 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 150,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Fifty crore), on a private placement basis, we wish to inform you that the said Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company have been listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effective from 27 February 2023," it added.
The company reported a 17 percent rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 174.83 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. The company posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 149.39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 5,644.55 crore, as against Rs 4,920.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were higher at Rs 5,484.72 crore in the third quarter, as compared to Rs 4,787.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
