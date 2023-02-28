English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMRF raises Rs 150 crore through NCDs via private placement

MRF raises Rs 150 crore through NCDs via private placement

MRF raises Rs 150 crore through NCDs via private placement
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Feb 28, 2023 4:02:34 PM IST (Published)

Shares of MRF Ltd ended at Rs 84,734.30, down by Rs 361.10, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Tuesday said the company has raised Rs 150 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Recommended Articles

View All
Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers

Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers

Feb 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Taxmen Talks: Here's explained why not price control but anti-profiteering is still under the ambit of GST law

Feb 28, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Decoding insurance coverage for rare diseases: What is it, waiting period and more

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Northeastern Exit Polls: Why the woes for Congress aren't over yet — explained

Feb 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company in an exchange filing said non-convertible debentures have been listed on the debt segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd with effect from February 2023.
The Chennai-based company said it has allotted 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 150,00,00,000, on a private placement basis.
The date of maturity of these debentures is February 24, 2026, it said.
Also Read: India is the place to be for many German companies, says SAP CEO
"In furtherance to our letter dated 24th February 2023 intimating about the allotment of 15,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 150,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Fifty crore), on a private placement basis, we wish to inform you that the said Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company have been listed on the Debt Segment of National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effective from 27 February 2023," it added.
The company reported a 17 percent rise in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 174.83 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. The company posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at Rs 149.39 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 5,644.55 crore, as against Rs 4,920.13 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were higher at Rs 5,484.72 crore in the third quarter, as compared to Rs 4,787.33 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Also Read: CNBC-TV18 accesses Form 483 issued to Cipla's Pithampur unit - Details here
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MRF Ltdnon-convertible debentures (NCD)

Previous Article

PNC Infratech bags Rs 771 crore railway project in Haryana

Next Article

Tega Industries looks at 15-20% growth for the next few years from new acquisition

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X