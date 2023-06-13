Multibagger Returns Factory: Just one share of this company bought a decade ago is now worth Rs one lakh

MRF recently declared a final dividend of Rs 169 per share, taking the total dividend payout for financial year 2023 to Rs 175.

Shares of MRF crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark in today's trading session, becoming the first Indian company to do so in absolute value terms. The stock made an intraday high of Rs 1,00,439 on Tuesday.

The tyre manufacturer has now gained 900 percent from the time it first crossed the mark of Rs 10,000 on February 21, 2012.

It has taken the stock more than two years to reach Rs 1 lakh from Rs 90,000. The stock had closed above the mark of 90,000 for the first time on January 20, 2021. It made its previous record high of Rs 99,933 on May 8.