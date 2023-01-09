CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Monday amid higher ques from global market.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida
IST2 Min(s) Read
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy
IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags
IST4 Min(s) Read
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
MRF is a buy for a target of Rs 96,000 with a stop loss at Rs 92,000
HDFC Life is a buy for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 604
REC is a buy for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 120
Navin Fluorine is a sell for a target of Rs 3,760 with a stop loss at Rs 3,950
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Ashok Leyland is a buy with a stop under Rs 147
Bata India is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 1,650
Bosch is a buy with a stop under Rs 17,000
MRF, HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
First Published: Jan 9, 2023 9:28 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!