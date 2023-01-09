English
MRF, HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  Jan 9, 2023 9:30:25 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Monday amid higher ques from global market.

stock market, stock market updates, stock market news, market live, nifty, sensex Sensex and Nifty open higher amid positive cues across global markets.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
MRF is a buy for a target of Rs 96,000 with a stop loss at Rs 92,000
HDFC Life is a buy for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 604
REC is a buy for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 120
Navin Fluorine is a sell for a target of Rs 3,760 with a stop loss at Rs 3,950
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Ashok Leyland is a buy with a stop under Rs 147
Bata India is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 1,650
Bosch is a buy with a stop under Rs 17,000

First Published: Jan 9, 2023 9:28 AM IST
X