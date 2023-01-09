MRF, HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Monday amid higher ques from global market.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

MRF is a buy for a target of Rs 96,000 with a stop loss at Rs 92,000

HDFC Life is a buy for a target of Rs 630 with a stop loss at Rs 604

REC is a buy for a target of Rs 130 with a stop loss at Rs 120

Navin Fluorine is a sell for a target of Rs 3,760 with a stop loss at Rs 3,950

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Ashok Leyland is a buy with a stop under Rs 147

Bata India is an intraday short with a stop above Rs 1,650

Bosch is a buy with a stop under Rs 17,000