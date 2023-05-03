MRF declares dividend of Rs 169 post March quarter earnings, net profit doubles from last year

This is the best single-day gain for the stock of MRF in 2023.

MRF Ltd. declared a final dividend of Rs 169 per share after its March quarter results. Based on the dividends declared earlier, the total for financial year 2023 stands at Rs 175.

Record date for the payment of the dividend is yet to be ascertained.

The tyre manufacturer's net profit more than doubled year-on-year during the March quarter, while revenue increased by 10 percent.

MRF reported a net profit of Rs 410.7 crore for the March quarter, a growth of 161.5 percent from last year, compared to Rs 157 crore.

Revenue from operations in the quarter grew by 10.1 percent to Rs 5,725.4 crore, compared to Rs 5,200.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

MRF’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or EBITDA of Rs 843.1 crore in the quarter under review was 59.8 percent higher than Rs 527.6 crore reported in the quarter ended March 2022.

The company’s margins rose to 14.7 percent compared to 10.2 percent in the same quarter last year. The 450 basis points margin expansion was aided by low input costs and operating leverage. The EBITDA margin figure was also higher than the IIFL estimate of 11.4 percent.

Shares of MRF are trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 93,488.35. The stock is now 2.8 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 96,000.