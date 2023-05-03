MRF declares dividend of Rs 169 post March quarter earnings, net profit doubles from last year

2 Min(s) Read
This is the best single-day gain for the stock of MRF in 2023.
MRF Ltd. declared a final dividend of Rs 169 per share after its March quarter results. Based on the dividends declared earlier, the total for financial year 2023 stands at Rs 175.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Record date for the payment of the dividend is yet to be ascertained.
The tyre manufacturer's net profit more than doubled year-on-year during the March quarter, while revenue increased by 10 percent.