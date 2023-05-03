MRF declares dividend of Rs 169 post March quarter earnings, net profit doubles from last year

This is the best single-day gain for the stock of MRF in 2023.

MRF Ltd. declared a final dividend of Rs 169 per share after its March quarter results. Based on the dividends declared earlier, the total for financial year 2023 stands at Rs 175.

Record date for the payment of the dividend is yet to be ascertained.

The tyre manufacturer's net profit more than doubled year-on-year during the March quarter, while revenue increased by 10 percent.