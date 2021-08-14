MRF, Maruti, Berkshire have never split their shares. Check out which other big companies are on the list

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's board of directors announced on August 12 that the company would be splitting its stock. State-run IRCTC will be splitting its equity shares in the ratio of 1:5 subject to approvals. This would mean that each equity share will be split into five equal parts, with the total value remaining at the pre-split level.

Stock splits are common as they help companies keep the prices of equity shares affordable for their intended public investors, and increase their liquidity consequentially.

But even though stock splits may be common for companies, here are some companies that have never split their stocks.

MRF

Madras Rubber Factory or MRF, a multinational tyre manufacturing company, has never split its stock. The stock of the sixth-largest manufacturer in the world is currently near Rs. 78,900 apiece.

3M India

The Indian subsidiary of the American healthcare and goods conglomerate has not split the face value of its equity shares since January 1, 2000. The company’s shares are currently trading around Rs. 24,100 apiece.

Nestle India

The Swiss conglomerate's Indian subsidiary has also not split its shares since January 1, 2000. Shares of the company, which is involved in FMCG products like food, beverages, chocolate and confectioneries, are currently priced at Rs. 18,250 apiece.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care

P&G is an American consumer good corporation whose Indian subsidiary Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd has not diluted the equity value with stock splits since Jan 1, 2000. The company’s shares are currently around Rs. 12,850 per unit. Sister company Procter & Gamble Health Ltd has also not split its shares anytime recently. Its stock is currently near the Rs. 5,480 apiece mark.

Maruti Suzuki India

India’s largest automobile manufacturer has not split its stocks since January 1, 2000. The carmaker's stock is currently quoting near Rs. 7,000.

UltraTech Cement

An Aditya Birla Group company, UltraTech is one of India’s leading cement manufacturers. It has not split its stocks since Jan 1, 2000. The company’s share price is currently at Rs. 7,461 apiece.

Berkshire Hathaway

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s legendary holding company has never split its Class A shares. The company’s stock price is the highest in the world at $4,33,989 per unit (about Rs 3.22 crore).

Amazon

Under billionaire Jeff Bezos’s guidance, Amazon has grown from a garage operation to a company that can help fund space travel. But its shares have rarely been split. The company split its shares in 1999. The Amazon stock is currently priced at $3,291 (Rs 2.44 lakh).