Mphasis shares suffer biggest loss in 8 months after Q2 profit misses Street estimates

Mphasis shares suffered their biggest loss in eight months on Friday, a day after the IT services provider's quarterly profit fell short of Street estimates. The stock tumbled as much as 10 percent - its worst intraday fall since February 24. The company, however, met analysts' estimates on revenue.

The Mphasis stock traded 6.3 percent lower at Rs 3,183.9 on BSE in late morning deals, having slumped as much as 10 percent to Rs 3,056.8 earlier on Friday.

(Read more on Mphasis Q2 results) Bengaluru-based Mphasis reported a 0.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 341.4 crore for the July-September period over revenue of Rs 2,869 crore, up 6.6 percent on year.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's net profit at Rs 360 crore over revenue of Rs 2,840 crore.

Mphasis posted Rs 431.8 crore in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), up 1.1 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin came in at 15 percent, as against 15.9 percent in the year-ago period.

Analysts had predicted the company's EBIT at Rs 450 crore and the EBITDA margin at 15.8 percent.

Here's how Mphasis shares have fared in the past year:

Stock/index Return (%) in last 12 months Nifty50 52.4 Nifty IT 66.9 Mphasis 134.4

Mphasis shares have rewarded investors with a return of 134.4 percent in the past year, and 32.7 percent in the last three months alone.