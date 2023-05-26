Mphasis shares end higher on announcement of partnership with Kore.ai

The partnership aligns into the Mphasis philosophy of being a Cloud-Native and Cognitive-First company.

Mphasis ended the week with gains of over 2 percent after the technology services company on Friday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Kore.ai, a leading global player in Artificial Intelligence solutions.

The midcap IT company has entered into a strategic partnership with Kore.ai in order to transform its customer experience management, along with strengthening and improving employee engagement for enterprise clients.

“As the Platinum Partner of Kore.ai, Mphasis will benefit from their robust platform technology as well as go-to market, product development and engineering support while augmenting the joint capabilities of both the companies. The partnership aligns into the Mphasis philosophy of being a Cloud-Native and Cognitive-First company,” the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The agreement aims to make businesses like retailers, banks, travel, insurance or healthcare majors interact more efficiently with their customers by making use of quick virtual assistants and intelligent virtual assistants (IVA), which can lead conversations with customers just like a human.

With the help of a long-term agreement between Mphasis and Kore.ai, there will be synergies built between the two companies so as to make sure that the integration, development of solutions, implementation, and product engineering are all working out in sync while delivering top conversational AI solutions to an eclectic mix of enterprise customer base. This will set reinforced standards for employees, customers and agents, according to Mphasis.

The Kore.ai platform supports digital, cloud and on-premise deployments for more than 40 channels in over 120 languages, providing a huge platter of services for different enterprise businesses.

Shares of Mphasis ended 2.2 percent higher at Rs 1,976. The stock is flat on a year-to-date basis.