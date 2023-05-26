English
    Mphasis shares end higher on announcement of partnership with Kore.ai
    The partnership aligns into the Mphasis philosophy of being a Cloud-Native and Cognitive-First company.

    Mphasis ended the week with gains of over 2 percent after the technology services company on Friday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Kore.ai, a leading global player in Artificial Intelligence solutions.

    The midcap IT company has entered into a strategic partnership with Kore.ai in order to transform its customer experience management, along with strengthening and improving employee engagement for enterprise clients.
    “As the Platinum Partner of Kore.ai, Mphasis will benefit from their robust platform technology as well as go-to market, product development and engineering support while augmenting the joint capabilities of both the companies. The partnership aligns into the Mphasis philosophy of being a Cloud-Native and Cognitive-First company,” the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
