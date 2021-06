Market

Here's list of Motilal Oswal’s top fundamental picks with up to 20% upside

Updated : June 09, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal is bullish on ONGC, ICICI Bank, Alkem Laboratories, KNR Constructions and JK Cement on the back of strong fundamentals. The brokerage believes these stocks can see an upside of up to 20 percent in a time frame of one year. Here's the list:

ONGC | Buy | TP: Rs 150 | Upside: 20 percent

ICICI Bank | Buy | TP: Rs 750 | Upside: 17 percent

Alkem Laboratories | Buy | TP: Rs 3,730 | Upside: 18 percent

KNR Constructions | Buy | TP: Rs 265 | Upside: 17percent

JK Cement | Buy | TP: Rs 3,360 | Upside: 17 percent

