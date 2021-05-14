Motilal Oswal’s top largecap investment ideas amid second COVID wave; ICICI Bank, Infosys, Titan and more
Updated : May 14, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The advent of the second COVID wave has muddied sentiment and impaired the FY22E earnings visibility. With multiple states entering into extended lockdowns and restrictions, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal sees downside risks to its FY22 earnings estimates. The interplay of the resurgence in COVID cases and the pace of vaccination would decide the trajectory of economic recovery going forward. The brokerage is Overweight on BFSI, IT, Metals and Cement, Neutral on Consumer, Healthcare, Auto, Telecom and UW on O&G, Infrastructure.