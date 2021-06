Market

SBI, Tata Motors & more: Here are Motilal Oswal’s top picks with upside of 22%

Updated : June 07, 2021 12:11 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi Systems and a few more stocks. The domestic brokerage has recommended buying these stocks for a time frame of more than one year with an upside of 16-22 percent. Here's the list from Motilal Oswal

State Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 530 | Upside: 22 percent.

Tata Motors | Buy | Target Price: Rs 400| Upside: 19 percent.

Motherson Sumi Systems | Buy | Target Price: Rs 300 | Upside: 19 percent.

Orient Electric | Buy | Target Price: Rs 365 | Upside: 18 percent.

Cadila Healthcare | Buy | Target Price: Rs 740 | Upside: 16 percent.

