Motilal Oswal’s top fundamental picks with up to 25% upside: GAIL, SBI and more

Updated : June 11, 2021 10:49 AM IST

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal is bullish on GAIL India, State Bank of India, Max Financial Services, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Godrej Consumer Products. The brokerage recommends buying these stocks for a time frame of one year and expects upside in the range of 15-25 percent from these stocks. (Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

GAIL India | Buy | TP: Rs 205 | Upside: 25 percent

State Bank of India | Buy | TP: Rs 530 | Upside: 23 percent

Max Financial Services | Buy | TP: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 17 percent

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail | Buy | TP: Rs 240 | Upside: 16 percent

Godrej Consumer Products | Buy | TP: Rs 1,020 | Upside: 15 percent

