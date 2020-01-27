Motilal Oswal remains bullish on this tyre maker that fell 44 percent in two years
Updated : January 27, 2020 03:35 PM IST
The brokerage expects revenue at 12 percent CAGR over FY20-22E, with EBITDA margin expansion of ~170 bps by FY22E to 12 percent and PAT CAGR of ~31 percent
CEAT reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52.5 crore in Q3FY20 from Rs 52.25 crore in the same period a year ago
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more