Motilal Oswal remains bullish on this tyre maker that fell 44 percent in two years

Updated : January 27, 2020 03:35 PM IST

The brokerage expects revenue at 12 percent CAGR over FY20-22E, with EBITDA margin expansion of ~170 bps by FY22E to 12 percent and PAT CAGR of ~31 percent
CEAT reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52.5 crore in Q3FY20 from Rs 52.25 crore in the same period a year ago
Motilal Oswal remains bullish on this tyre maker that fell 44 percent in two years
