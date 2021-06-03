  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Motilal Oswal positive on BFSI space; lists out top picks

Updated : June 03, 2021 15:04:34 IST

The brokerage in a note said that it expects a strong rebound in their earnings "as the credit cost moderates". 
According to Motilal Oswal, the BFSI sector underperforming the Nifty over the past few months presents an attractive opportunity.
Motilal Oswal positive on BFSI space; lists out top picks
Published : June 03, 2021 03:04 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nitish favours reserving 1/3 seats in medical, engineering colleges for girls

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Nestle India's 60% foods portfolio found 'unhealthy'; stock dips 1%

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Urban Company raises $255 mn, valuation crosses $2.1 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement