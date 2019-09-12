TOP NEWS »

Motilal Oswal picks these four stocks for September

Updated : September 12, 2019 11:24 AM IST

Nifty50 fell 0.9 percent in August, after a sharp 5.7 percent decline in July.
The brokerage continues preferring large-caps with strong earnings visibility and defensive orientation.
They believe that the Nifty is still expensive at 19-20x FY20E earnings, capping near term upside.
