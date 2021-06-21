Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Jubilant Pharmova, here’s why

Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on Jubilant Pharmova with a target price of Rs 960. According to the brokerage, demand prospects are favourable for the stock but execution is key.

Analysts' meet takeaways are -- radiopharma sales are expected to recover in H2FY22, COVID disruption is behind in key markets and they are undertaking expansions to cater to demand on contract development and manufacturing operations segment.

Macquarie maintains an outperform call, with a 12-month target price lowering to Rs 1,008 from Rs 1,052.

