Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Jubilant Pharmova, here’s why

    Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' on Jubilant Pharmova, here’s why

    Profile image
    By Ekta Batra | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on Jubilant Pharmova with a target price of Rs 960. According to the brokerage firm, demand prospects are favourable for the stock.

    Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on Jubilant Pharmova with a target price of Rs 960. According to the brokerage, demand prospects are favourable for the stock but execution is key.
    Analysts' meet takeaways are -- radiopharma sales are expected to recover in H2FY22, COVID disruption is behind in key markets and they are undertaking expansions to cater to demand on contract development and manufacturing operations segment.
    Macquarie maintains an outperform call, with a 12-month target price lowering to Rs 1,008 from Rs 1,052.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
    (Edited by : Bivekananda Biswas)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Delhi records 89 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 2021; positivity rate at 0.16%

    Next Article

    Delhi received 57 lakh COVID vaccine doses against 2.94 crore needed: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    UPL772.20 -35.80
    Wipro542.15 -7.65
    Hindalco367.60 -3.75
    Tata Motors334.30 -3.10
    Maruti Suzuki6,899.90 -59.45
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Maruti Suzuki6,901.50 -57.20
    TCS3,272.45 -24.55
    Tech Mahindra1,063.20 -7.55
    M&M776.95 -4.95
    Larsen1,466.90 -8.65
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    UPL772.20 -35.80 -4.43
    Wipro542.15 -7.65 -1.39
    Hindalco367.60 -3.75 -1.01
    Tata Motors334.30 -3.10 -0.92
    Maruti Suzuki6,899.90 -59.45 -0.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Maruti Suzuki6,901.50 -57.20 -0.82
    TCS3,272.45 -24.55 -0.74
    Tech Mahindra1,063.20 -7.55 -0.71
    M&M776.95 -4.95 -0.63
    Larsen1,466.90 -8.65 -0.59

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.10000.24000.32
    Euro-Rupee88.40200.51900.59
    Pound-Rupee103.21600.89100.87
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67220.00200.31
    View More