Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal stated in its India strategy report that the Q3FY21 earnings season has maintained the momentum of the Q2FY21 season, boosted by big beats and upbeat management commentaries reported across sectors.

While the Nifty profits for 30 companies that posted their results have grown 23 percent year-on-year (YoY), 111 companies in the MOFSL Universe, registered profits of around 32 percent YoY.

Driving the beat was sharp demand recovery, which was seen after the economy opened up. This coupled with continued cost-saving initiatives and the festive season boosted demand across various sectors.

Metals and cement, too, reported better-than-expected performances. Top IT companies delivered robust performances and reported another quarter of solid beats.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the top four Indian IT service companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro — reported a sequential growth of 3-5 percent in constant currency (CC) terms in Q3FY21, boosted by broad-based growth across geographies and verticals.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, especially large-cap banks, saw robust operational delivery, with over 70 percent provision coverage ratio (PCR) and minimal restructuring of their loan books.

The restructured portfolio remains at 0.25–0.5 percent of the total loan book – much lower than envisaged. The momentum also improved with disbursements in many business segments, such as tractor, housing, and gold loans exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels.

The report also stated that a pro-growth budget further supplemented the earnings season, “with the focus being on capital expenditure and infrastructure investments, multi-year fiscal expansion, several structural initiatives, and stable taxation regime”.

The domestic brokerage firm stated that it expected “the earnings momentum to sustain with further revival in the economy” as the number of COVID-19 cases are contained.

"The cyclical sectors are driving incremental earnings. Government’s focus on fiscal expansion and capex spending augurs well to revive the long-anticipated private investment cycle," added the report.

There has also been a 3.9 percent / 2.0 percent upgrade in FY21/FY22E Nifty EPS estimates.

Senses closes above 50k

On February 3, 2021, for the first time in its history, Sensex closed above the psychological mark of 50,000. The Motilal Oswal report stated that while the first 25,000 took 28 years, Sensex reached the second 25,000 milestone in just seven years. The index has, indeed, come a long way from its beginnings in 1986, when it traded at 549.

The report stated that during its 35-year journey, the index mirrored the economic growth of the country “from the pre-liberalization phase” to “one of the top economies of the world”. On the way, though it had to face hurdles such as the financial crisis, dot com bubble, taper tantrum, COVID-19 etc, it came out “triumphant”.

The report attributed the "sprint" to 50,000 from the pandemic lows of 26,000 last year, to benign global liquidity, better containment of coronavirus cases, sharp recovery in corporate earnings, and a market-friendly budget. It also stated that during the journey from 549 to 50,000, the Sensex has delivered 13.6 per cent CAGR returns.