Motilal Oswal decodes what is plaguing these oil and gas stocks

According to Motilal Oswal, oil and gas companies do not command a high valuation multiple despite their high return-on-equity (ROE) ratio, earnings per share (EPS) growth, and strong free cash flow.
Stocks of some leading oil and gas companies in India can see tough times ahead as their growth pace slows significantly, according to a sector update by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.
In a research report dated February 13, 2023, Motilal Oswal said that stocks like Castrol India Ltd., Mahanagar Gas Ltd., and Petronet LNG Ltd., among others, do not command a high valuation multiple despite their high return-on-equity (ROE) ratio, earnings per share (EPS) growth, and strong free cash flow.
Explaining the rationale behind the statement, the brokerage firm highlighted that Castrol’s sales volume has remained nearly the same as it was two decades back (at around 210 million litres).
“Efficiency of lubricants is improving faster than the population of automobiles, thereby adversely impacting the overall demand,” it said in the research report.
“In light of the stagnant lubricant market, which may also be hit by the onslaught of electric vehicles, concerns on the sustainability of growth and strong ROEs loom,” the report added.
Similarly, Mahanagar Gas has not added any new geographical area into its portfolio, pointed out Motilal Oswal. Mahanagar Ga“Overall, this would limit its near-term volume growth to 3-5 percent; long-term volume growth would be even lower if the company does not add newer GAs (geographical areas),” it said.
After the release of the report, shares of Castrol India ended 1.33 percent lower at Rs 118.40, while those of Mahanagar Gas ended 0.24 percent higher at Rs 894 on Tuesday.
Motilal Oswal also rerated some key stocks from the oil and gas sector on Monday. It downgraded Petronet LNG to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ with a target price of Rs 208. The stock ended 0.39 percent higher at Rs 221.30 on Tuesday.
“Petronet LNG not only suffers from the sustainability of its EPS growth but also from a classic Dutch Disease. The net cash of Rs 4,300 crore has become an eyesore for investors as growth opportunities in LNG terminalling have become bleaker and the company is forced to invest in more volatile areas,” it said.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) has also been downgraded to ‘Sell’ from ‘Neutral’ by the brokerage firm with a target price of Rs 340. The stock ended nearly 1 percent lower at Rs 429.75 on Tuesday.
Motilal Oswal said that almost half of IGL’s incremental volume in the next two years is expected to come from the industrial segment, which would not only pressure its EBITDA per scm but also make it more volatile.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
