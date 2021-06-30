Motilal Oswal bullish on Zensar, expects SBI card to recover sharply

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, B&D at Motilal Oswal Financial Services discussed the fundamentals of the market in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Khemka is bullish on the IT sector as a whole and particularly on Zensar in the midcap companies.

“Zensar’s current valuation at 14 times FY23 is the lowest amongst midcap-IT coverage. We expect the growth to improve from the second half of FY22 onwards on the back of the new leadership and a refreshed strategy that should start paying off. We expect double-digit growth to return from FY23 onwards. All this should help the stock regain its momentum, should lead to rerating,” he explained.

According to him, overall IT companies continue to see improvement, they have reported strong numbers, there has been improvement in the order book, deal wins and demand outlook remains robust.

On SBI Card, which in the last six months has seen an almost seven per cent dip, he said that a revival could be on the cards.

“The online digital penetration is leapfrogging because of the pandemic which is where the use of cards comes into play. SBI Card is the second largest card player in India, it is gaining market share, strong growth. We believe that the recovery will be fairly sharp and post the reopening, things would look up especially with the corporate spending also improving to pre-COVID levels,” he reasoned.

“It is an opportunity for retail investors to get into such kind of growth-oriented stocks,” he added.

FY21 was a good year for Godrej Consumer as capital allocation has improved and MOSL believes that the current valuations are very attractive.

"If one looks at the improvement expected in the numbers over the next few years, the stock price should continue getting priced higher. As and when things start to unfold, we see that the long-term, the stock could be a strong potential in terms of upside,” he said.

