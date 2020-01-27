Motilal Oswal bets on the smallcap space; says next upswing on the anvil

The Nifty Midcap100 index in 2019 declined around 4 percent while Nifty Smallcap100 plunged 10 percent. Despite a bigger correction than mid-caps, Motilal Oswal believes that buying small-caps at the right time has resulted in significant outperformance over large-caps.

From its peak, while the Nifty 50 is down around 7 percent, Nifty Smallcap 100 is down 43 percent. For two consecutive financial years, small-caps have underperformed large-caps but that might not be the case anymore.

Motilal Oswal in its report has said, “We certainly believe now is one such opportunity. Clients who have invested in small cap portfolios in calendar years 2017 and 2018 have seen large drawdowns in line with the index. Higher drawdowns have tested many investors but as history suggests, increased allocations at these junctures and staying put far outweigh the benefits over breaking down at this stage.”

As per the table by the brokerage, there have been three instances (January 2004, January 2009 and January 2013) in the past where the market stood at its bottom, consequently marking the next up-cycle in small-cap space. Currently, the market is again at its bottom, with the ratio exactly at 0.5x.