Motilal Oswal bets on the smallcap space; says next upswing on the anvil

Updated : January 27, 2020 02:10 PM IST

From its peak, while the Nifty 50 is down around 7 percent, Nifty Small cap 100 is down 43 percent
As per the brokerage, there have been three instances in the past where the market stood at its bottom, consequently marking the next up-cycle in small cap space
