Motherson Sumi Systems shares gain 5% on order win from Boeing

Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems surged as much as 5 percent on Friday after an order win.

CNBC-TV18 reported that the company won an order to manufacture, supply aftermarket moulded polymer parts for commercial plane interiors. The order will commence from Q3 FY23.

The manufacturing will take place at Motherson Sumi Systems’ plant in Noida, CNBC-TV18 report said.

This is the first order for Motherson Sumi Systems from Boeing. The company said it is the beginning of a new journey in Motherson Sumi Systems’ growth in aerospace, the report added.

At 9:36 am, the stock was trading 3.3 percent higher at Rs 136.6 on BSE. The stock has gained after two days of consecutive fall.

The stock is trading higher than its 5-day moving average but lower than 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

Earlier this month, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Group told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction, that the Russia-Ukraine war does not affect demand much. He explained that the effects of the war are unfortunate but he takes solace in the fact that shareholders of the company are aware of what such events bring in tow and that their impact is beyond one’s control. However, he mentioned that demand from North America has been steady.

He also highlighted that margin will be hit because of rising energy costs.