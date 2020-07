The share price of auto components major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) plunged 9 percent in the early trade on Friday after the company announced a group restructuring under which it will demerge its domestic wiring harness (DWH) business into a new company that will eventually be listed.

The stock fell as much as 9.02 percent to Rs 94.30 per share on the BSE. At 11:04 am, the shares were trading 5.45 percent lower at Rs 98 per share.

The company said the reorganization is aimed at realigning interests of all its stakeholders creating a simplified corporate structure for the growth of businesses across product portfolios within auto components space and allied operations.

The reorganization plan approved by the respective boards of MSSL and Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) among others, entails demerger of domestic wiring harness business from MSSL into a new company which is in the process of being incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of MSSL.

The reorganization will also see the subsequent merger of SAMIL into MSSL to consolidate 100 percent shareholding in Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV as well as to bring all auto components and allied businesses in SAMIL under MSSL.

The minority shareholders would continue to own 38 percent in DWH but their Motherson Sumi (ex-DWH) stake would fall to 27 percent of a larger entity, brokerage CLSA noted.

"The plan brings all group businesses into listed entities and allows both companies to pursue independent long-term plans. In the short term, investors should focus on two issues: crossholdings would continue and SAMIL's implied valuation for the merger," CLSA said.

CLSA maintained an 'Outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 per share.

ICICI Securities believes Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd will become a diversified technology behemoth with strong India play.

"The key derivative takeaway for us was increased confidence on India businesses (wiring/non-wiring) as both seem strong in terms of profitability. We continue to like the stock as FCF generation continues," it said.

Rs 122 from Rs 116 per share earlier.