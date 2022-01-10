Motherson Sumi growth prospects robust, target price Rs 300: Emkay

Motherson Sumi Systems shares rose as much as 3 percent on the BSE after Emkay Global retained its 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300. Its target price is 23 times the company's December 23E earnings per share.
At 11:10 am, the Motherson Sumi stock was up 1.5 percent at Rs 242.4 on the BSE.
Emkay said the proposed restructuring exercise by the company creates a platform for future growth through inorganic and organic routes.
The brokerage expects robust growth prospects for the auto ancillary company in the medium term, driven by expectations of a cyclical upturn in the auto segment in domestic and global markets, and increasing content per vehicle due to premiumisation/electrification.
At an analyst call, Motherson Sumi's management reiterated that the proposed restructuring exercise aligns the interests of all stakeholders, and is earnings-accretive for minority shareholders. It also emphasised expectations of better content per vehicle, helped by increasing electric vehicle penetration.
Here are some key takeaways:
Emkay Global said electric vehicle penetration should lead to higher content per vehicle for Motherson Sumi, which has won orders for electric passenger vehicle components from multiple original equipment manufacturers.
"The support of the parent company (Sumitomo Wiring Systems) will be in the form of - 1) component supplies, 2) technical assistance and 3) New technology products, including gateways, body ECUs, Junction box, etc., along with solutions for hybrids/EVs," according to Emkay.