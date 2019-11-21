#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Morgan Stanley upgrades Zee after Essel Group announces 16.5% stake sale

Updated : November 21, 2019 12:39 PM IST

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has upgraded Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) to 'equal-weight' from 'underweight'.
It has raised its price target to Rs 340 from Rs 248 earlier.
