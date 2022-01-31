Morgan Stanley upgrades Nykaa to 'overweight', lowers target price

Morgan Stanley on Sunday upgraded Nykaa to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight', calling its parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures a consumer business with a technology edge. The brokerage, however, reduced its target price to Rs 2,040 from Rs 2,183.

The recent stock correction gives a compelling entry point for long-term investors to play the theme of evolution in India's beauty market, according to Morgan Stanley.

EXPLAINED

Spending on beauty has grown at a faster pace than other consumer categories as incomes rise, Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage believes Nykaa's beauty business is in a sweet spot. It is bullish on the company's growth prospects and expects FSN to be the fastest-growing company in pits Indian consumer coverage over the next few years.

"India's beauty market, in our view, is on the cusp of a strong and sustainable growth path. Any incremental investments in the category by existing and new players will bring growth to the category overall, creating market share opportunities for all players," the brokerage added.

The brokerage had begun coverage on FSN E-Commerce Ventures in December 2021 with an 'equal-weight' rating and a target price of Rs 2,183.

Here are some of the key things Morgan Stanley said:

FSN is expected to turn free cash flow-positive by FY24 despite its high marketing expenditure and a pickup in store addition.

The stock has corrected 21 percent since January 17, and the past track record of consumer stocks suggests that corrections in stocks with long-term growth stories and strong business fundamentals tend to be short-lived.

The share of beauty in India's beauty and personal care (BPC) spending has the potential to rise from 25 percent to 33 percent by FY27.

The beauty business is in a sweet spot of strong and sustainable growth led by category growth and Nykaa's growth strategy, both online and offline.

The brokerage likes FSN's differentiated strategy of changing the value proposition offered to consumers under a managed marketplace model, and supported by its own-brand portfolio. It believes the fashion business can expand at a GMV CAGR of more than 70 percent over F21-F27 from a small base, and achieve EBITDA breakeven in FY24.