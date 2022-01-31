Morgan Stanley upgrades Nykaa to 'overweight', lowers target price

Morgan Stanley on Sunday upgraded Nykaa to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight', calling its parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures a consumer business with a technology edge. The brokerage, however, reduced its target price to Rs 2,040 from Rs 2,183.
The recent stock correction gives a compelling entry point for long-term investors to play the theme of evolution in India's beauty market, according to Morgan Stanley.
Spending on beauty has grown at a faster pace than other consumer categories as incomes rise, Morgan Stanley said.
The brokerage believes Nykaa's beauty business is in a sweet spot. It is bullish on the company's growth prospects and expects FSN to be the fastest-growing company in pits Indian consumer coverage over the next few years.
"India's beauty market, in our view, is on the cusp of a strong and sustainable growth path. Any incremental investments in the category by existing and new players will bring growth to the category overall, creating market share opportunities for all players," the brokerage added.
The brokerage had begun coverage on FSN E-Commerce Ventures in December 2021 with an 'equal-weight' rating and a target price of Rs 2,183.
Here are some of the key things Morgan Stanley said:
