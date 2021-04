In an extraordinary step, Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion of Archegos Capital shares a day before the capital markets were hit by a fire sale, CNBC reported. Morgan Stanley is the biggest prime broker of Archegos Capital fund.

The report quoted sources aware of the stock trade, stating that Morgan Stanley had Archegos' consent to sell the stock. On March 25, the shares were sold to a small group of hedge funds. The bank offered the shares at a discount, telling the hedge funds that they were part of a margin call that could prevent the collapse of an unnamed client.

The CNBC report highlights that the move by Morgan Stanley saved its shareholders from incurring $10 billion of losses. While Morgan Stanley escaped without material losses, others such as Credit Suisse faced losses to the tune of $4.7 billion after unwinding losing Archegos positions and the firm also cut its dividend and halted share buybacks.

How Archegos escaped the regulator's eyes?

According to Forbes, family offices are required to report stock and derivative positions above $100 million in 13-f filings on the Securities Exchange Commission's EDGAR website. But swaps are excluded from 13-f filings.

Archegos built its position through a derivative instrument called total return swap. In a total return swap what happens is that a party makes payments based on a set rate. Then a counterparty makes payments based on the return of an underlying asset (shares in this case), the CNBC report said.

Archegos borrowed money from investment banks against a basket of stocks and paid a fixed price regularly as decided along with the interest rate. The banks also paid the capital gains and dividends if any.

The real problem was Archegos had used the same set of stocks for a total return swap arrangement with multiple banks. This is how Archegos escaped the mandatory disclosure requirement and built its huge position. It made a huge profit as the share prices in the swap portfolio kept raising. The trouble came to light when share prices started to fall.