Morgan Stanley says BPCL sale could improve margins, drive cost efficiency

The government’s move to divest its 53.29 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) along with management control will unlock $15-25 billion value for fuel marketers, Morgan Stanley said.

The global brokerage believes that the stake sale to a non-state owned entity could re-rate sector multiples, improve marketing margins and drive cost efficiencies for oil marketing companies (OMC) in the medium term.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday had approved the divestment of the government's 53.29 percent stake in BPCL to a strategic investor along with management control. However, the Numaligarh refinery (of which BPCL owns 61.7 percent and forms 10 percent of its NAV, 14 percent of F21e earnings) and has special excise benefits would be sold to an SOE entity.

The divestment has the potential to re-rate the sector, and unlock $15-25bn value for fuel marketers considering their dominance in the world's fastest-growing energy market, Morgan Stanley added.

"With the refinery's approval to be sold to an SOE, we believe some of the challenges for BPCL's stake sale should reduce and help expedite the divestment process," the brokerage said.

However, it believes that upside risks to EPS exist as oil markets remain well supplied.