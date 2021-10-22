Morgan Stanley raises target price on BoB, SBI, Canara Bank; here’s why

Morgan Stanley has raised the target prices on some of the PSU stocks. According to the firm, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and State Bank of India (SBI) are better placed in the pack. Hence, it has raised the target price on both the stocks. Morgan Stanley is also positive on Canara Bank.

According to the firm, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and State Bank of India (SBI) are better placed in the pack.

Morgan Stanley has raised the target price to Rs 135 on BoB; on SBI, it has raised the target price to Rs 640 and on Canara Bank, the target price has been raised to to Rs 215.

According to the firm, the PSU banks’ improved balance sheets are likely to end book value per share decline in cycle. There is a risk of upside to the earnings going forward. The entire PSU basket should do well.

