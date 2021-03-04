Morgan Stanley prefers SBI among PSU banks, sees structural challenges for other govt lenders

Public sector banks have been on a roll in 2021 with the Nifty PSU Bank surging over 40 percent YTD. In a recent note, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said that it prefers SBI among PSBs and sees continued structural challenges with other government lenders. It also upgraded Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank to equal-weight on cheaper valuations.

However, it remains underweight on Bank of India and Canara Bank given low profitability.

"There could be near-term upside but we prefer large private banks and SBI to play the corporate recovery cycle. For PSU banks (excluding SBI), we see structural challenges which will keep return ratios muted – limiting any significant re-rating potential beyond the short cyclical upswing," the brokerage observed.

Structural challenges for PSU banks include continued loss in balance sheet market share and low margin of safety in case macro recovery is softer than expected, said the brokerage.

It believes that banks will continue to lose loan market share given technology changes, strong competition and a weak internal rate of capital generation.

More importantly, it notes that incremental market share for PSU banks in overall deposits has also been weakening in recent years – driven by term deposits as well as accelerated market share loss in savings deposits in urban/semi-urban areas.

at private banks.

capability given current excess capital/provisions and F22 PPoP assumptions.