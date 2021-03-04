  • SENSEX
Morgan Stanley prefers SBI among PSU banks, sees structural challenges for other govt lenders

Updated : March 04, 2021 02:40 PM IST

Structural challenges for PSU banks include continued loss in balance sheet market share and low margin of safety in case macro recovery is softer than expected, says Morgan Stanley
The brokerage has upgraded Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank to equal-weight on cheaper valuations
However, it remains underweight on Bank of India and Canara Bank given low profitability.
