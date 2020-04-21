Morgan Stanley picks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank as top bank stocks

COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on markets with domestic and global indices witnessing massive selloff amid concerns of the economic impact of the crisis. In the domestic markets, banks have been hit the most, down nearly 40 percent as against a 25 percent fall in benchmarks. Apart from the coronavirus challenges, the decline in banks comes after a series of setbacks for the sector such as the Yes Bank and PMC Bank cases.

After accounting for margin of safety, Morgan Stanley in a recent report said that it views Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank as best placed in the banking space. It expects a 2-5 percentage points increase in their NPLs for large banks/Kotak, while, for mid-sized banks, this would be significantly higher.

However, the brokerage top picks remain ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

ICICI Bank stock showed a robust performance in 2019, mainly reflecting strong asset quality performance. As per the brokerage, despite the weak macro backdrop, the lender has shown strong improvement in impaired loans. More important, coverage of stressed loans has increased sharply.

Medium-term pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) growth outlook for the bank also looks good on improved funding franchise and acceleration in deposit growth, Morgan Stanley further noted. Loan yields have also improved given better pricing power and improving loan yields across large private banks, it added.

The brokerage expects a delay of one to two years in RoE recovery depending on the duration of COVID-19 impact and also sees near-term earnings volatility and delay in credit cost normalization owing to COVID-19 – but this is likely priced in, it said.

Valuation is another positive for the private sector lender. After a 37% fall YTD, trailing P/BV is now well below mean and closer to lows seen in the last 10 years making it attractive for the investors, it said.

With regard to HDFC Bank, the brokerage noted that valuations have corrected sharply, and are well below the long-term mean. It added that the near-term earnings outlook is uncertain and expect flat EPS growth in F2021, followed by recovery in 2022

NBFC

The report also mentioned that periods of macro uncertainty are usually tough for NBFC stocks given that they are largely wholesale funded.

already turbulent 18 months," the report said.