Morgan Stanley picks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank as top bank stocks

Updated : April 21, 2020 07:11 PM IST

Morgan Stanley's top picks remain ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank in the banking space.
ICICI Bank stock showed a robust performance in 2019, mainly reflecting strong asset quality performance.
However, it views Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank as best placed in the banking space.
