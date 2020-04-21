Finance Morgan Stanley picks ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank as top bank stocks Updated : April 21, 2020 07:11 PM IST Morgan Stanley's top picks remain ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank in the banking space. ICICI Bank stock showed a robust performance in 2019, mainly reflecting strong asset quality performance. However, it views Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank as best placed in the banking space. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365