Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has given an ‘overweight’ rating for Bharti Airtel after the company’s Africa business entered into agreements to sell its towers in Madagascar and Malawi to Helios Towers, an independent telecommunications infrastructure company, for $108 million. Morgan Stanley has set a price target of Rs 760 for the stock.

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa. A company press release stated: “The group’s tower portfolios in these two markets together comprise 1,229 towers, which form part of its wireless telecommunications infrastructure network.”

The Morgan Stanley report also states that in addition to this, Airtel Africa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the potential sale of over 1,000 towers in Chad and Gabon. The proceeds from this strategic divestment will be used to reduce the debt of the firm.

On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel stated that it would acquire an additional 3.3 percent stake in special purpose vehicle Avaada MHBuldhana. The firm has earlier acquired a 5.2 percent stake in Avaada MHBuldhana for Rs 4.55 crore in an all-cash deal.