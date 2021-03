Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Gangavaram Port, an all-weather, deep water, multipurpose port, which analysts believe will be positive for the company.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said that the Gangavaram Port deal was value accretive and maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on Adani Ports with a target price of Rs 733 per share.

The brokerage firm states that the Gangavaram Port has a strong balance sheet and generates steady cash flow. It has assigned 15 percent weight to its bull case, 75 percent to base case, and 10 percent to bear case.

In a BSE filing on March 23, APSEZ announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire a 58.1 percent stake in Gangavaram Port.

On March 3, Adani Ports had said that it had acquired the 31.5 percent stake held by Warburg Pincus in Gangavaram Port. Now, with the latest 58.1 percent acquisition, Adani Ports will hold an 89.6 percent stake in Gangavaram Port.

On March 23, Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, tweeted about this development. The tweet read: “Ports play a major role in shaping the future. Through APSEZ’s 89.6% stake in Gangavaram port, the Adani Group will greatly expand its pan-India cargo presence. As India's largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India's and AP's industrialization.”