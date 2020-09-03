  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Finance

Morgan Stanley lists its top picks in select midcap NBFCs

Updated : September 03, 2020 12:15 PM IST

It raised price targets for M&M Financial, PNB Housing, and Shriram City Union Finance.
It is underweight on stocks like Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndoStar, LIC Housing Finance and IDFC First Bank.
Valuations were extremely depressed as these stocks hit new all-time lows, MS said.
Morgan Stanley lists its top picks in select midcap NBFCs

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Coal India Q1 net down 55% to Rs 2,077 crore

Coal India Q1 net down 55% to Rs 2,077 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement