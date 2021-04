Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on ITC; TP near Rs 251

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on ITC with a target price of close to Rs 251. The brokerage believes that the taxes won't increase the way they did in the last 10 years – taxation on cigarettes went up by 150 percent. It believes that the next 10 years it will be more like what it was between 2001 and 2009 which was 80 percent because the government was generating a lot of revenue from other taxes. Morgan Stanley also believes that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) contribution to the business will increase from 3.5-4 percent to about 8.5-10 percent in the next three-five years.