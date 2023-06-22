Morgan Stanley sees biggest risk to FY24 consensus estimates for these three largecap IT stocks

homemarket Newsstocks NewsMorgan Stanley sees biggest risk to FY24 consensus estimates for these three largecap IT stocks

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 2:57:51 PM IST (Published)

Morgan Stanley continues to prefer largecaps over midcaps within the technology services sector and lists Infosys, HCLTech and LTIMindtree as its top picks.

After a challenging March quarter, Morgan Stanley expects consensus Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for IT services stocks to decline due to a muted June quarter outlook.

However, the brokerage is selective with a medium-term view owing to relative valuation support, underweight positioning from investors and a potential cyclical pick-up in the second half of financial year 2024 and 2025.
Since March 31, the Nifty IT index is up 0.5 percent, with stocks like Infosys declining by as much as 10 percent.
According to Morgan Stanley, the risks to financial year 2024 estimates are the highest for stocks like Tech Mahindra, TCS and Mphasis. On the other hand, the risks are relatively lower for HCLTech and LTIMindtree within the largecap space.
Morgan Stanley continues to prefer largecaps over midcaps within the technology services sector and lists Infosys, HCLTech and LTIMindtree as its top picks.

However, the brokerage has downgraded Cyient after the stock has run up more than 80 percent this year. Cyient now has an equalweight rating from Morgan Stanley compared to overweight earlier as the firm has limited comfort on the company's valuations. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 1,500 on Cyient, which is almost the levels at which the stock is currently trading.

Earlier, the brokerage upgraded Cyient to ‘overweight’ from ‘underweight’ and raised its price target to Rs 1,100 from Rs 730  per share.

Despite the downgrade, shares of Cyient are trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 1,490, while those of Infosys are trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 1,281.70.

