Morgan Stanley sees biggest risk to FY24 consensus estimates for these three largecap IT stocks

Morgan Stanley continues to prefer largecaps over midcaps within the technology services sector and lists Infosys, HCLTech and LTIMindtree as its top picks.
However, the brokerage has downgraded Cyient after the stock has run up more than 80 percent this year. Cyient now has an equalweight rating from Morgan Stanley compared to overweight earlier as the firm has limited comfort on the company's valuations. The brokerage has a price target of Rs 1,500 on Cyient, which is almost the levels at which the stock is currently trading.
Earlier, the brokerage upgraded Cyient to ‘overweight’ from ‘underweight’ and raised its price target to Rs 1,100 from Rs 730 per share.
Despite the downgrade, shares of Cyient are trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 1,490, while those of Infosys are trading 1.4 percent lower at Rs 1,281.70.
