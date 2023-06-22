CNBC TV18
Morgan Stanley sees biggest risk to FY24 consensus estimates for these three largecap IT stocks

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 2:57:51 PM IST (Published)

Morgan Stanley continues to prefer largecaps over midcaps within the technology services sector and lists Infosys, HCLTech and LTIMindtree as its top picks.

After a challenging March quarter, Morgan Stanley expects consensus Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates for IT services stocks to decline due to a muted June quarter outlook.

However, the brokerage is selective with a medium-term view owing to relative valuation support, underweight positioning from investors and a potential cyclical pick-up in the second half of financial year 2024 and 2025.
Since March 31, the Nifty IT index is up 0.5 percent, with stocks like Infosys declining by as much as 10 percent.
X