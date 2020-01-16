Morgan Stanley India strategy: HDFC twins, ITC and ICICI Bank among top picks
Updated : January 16, 2020 01:19 PM IST
Morgan Stanley's top value and growth picks comprise Bharti Airtel, ITC, HDFC and HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, MCX, Motherson Sumi, Gujarat Gas and NTPC.
The global brokerage has selected M&M Financials, Shriram Transport, Indian Hotels and BEL among midcap stock ideas.
