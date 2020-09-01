  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Morgan Stanley estimates RIL may invest $60 billion in the next decade; raises share price target to Rs 2,247 apiece

Updated : September 01, 2020 01:34 PM IST

Morgan Stanley estimates an investment of up to $60 billion in the next decade by the company.
In the last AGM in July 2020, the Chairman highlighted the next growth engines in new energy, new materials, e-commerce, and 5G.
The brokerage remains overweight on the stock and has raised its 12-month target price to Rs 2,247 from Rs 1,810.
Morgan Stanley estimates RIL may invest $60 billion in the next decade; raises share price target to Rs 2,247 apiece

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer post AGR verdict

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty extend gains, up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer post AGR verdict

Supreme Court rules 10-year timeline for staggered payment of AGR dues effective April 1, 2021: Here are the main highlights

Supreme Court rules 10-year timeline for staggered payment of AGR dues effective April 1, 2021: Here are the main highlights

Maruti Suzuki posts total sales of 1,24,624 units in August, 2020

Maruti Suzuki posts total sales of 1,24,624 units in August, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement