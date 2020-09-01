Market Morgan Stanley estimates RIL may invest $60 billion in the next decade; raises share price target to Rs 2,247 apiece Updated : September 01, 2020 01:34 PM IST Morgan Stanley estimates an investment of up to $60 billion in the next decade by the company. In the last AGM in July 2020, the Chairman highlighted the next growth engines in new energy, new materials, e-commerce, and 5G. The brokerage remains overweight on the stock and has raised its 12-month target price to Rs 2,247 from Rs 1,810. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply