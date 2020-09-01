Morgan Stanley estimates RIL may invest $60 billion in the next decade; raises share price target to Rs 2,247 apiece

Reliance Industries stock has zoomed over 60 percent in the last six months compared to just a 5 percent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. Investors are also bullish on the RIL stock in the aftermath of the slew of deals the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate announced when the rest of the country grappled with the economic impact of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

In a recent report, global brokerage house Morgan Stanley estimates RIL to make an investment of up to $60 billion in the next decade.

"We estimate this vision will need $50-60 billion in growth capex if executed on a standalone basis—i.e., similar to the size of investments has made in the last decade," the brokerage report added.

However, with much higher cash flows and strategic partners, Morgan Stanley sees the next investment cycle as less challenging both to earnings and the balance sheet of the company.

Here's what Morgan Stanley forecasts how RIL may invest in the next decade:

The brokerage has taken cues from RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's speeches to look at the next growth engines (beyond just telecom and building in e-commerce) and highlight the significant addressable markets in India.

The results of these efforts will be the key for stock's outperformance as the current stock multiple captures some of the near-term upsides, it added. In the last AGM in July 2020, Ambani highlighted the next growth engines in new energy, new materials, e-commerce, and 5G.

opportunities in renewables, batteries, and downstream chemical integration as well as plastic recycling, MS said in a report.

It estimates $30-35 billion in spending in chemicals, renewables, batteries and other investments to get closer to end consumers as RIL reduces its fuel sales by half.

"RIL has shown the ability to monetize the growth prospects of its digital assets and de-lever its balance sheet, but simultaneously has highlighted plans to expand its reach in new energy and chemicals, and has rolled out its e-commerce platform. As RIL embarks on these growth initiatives, capital allocation will take center stage and likely drive stock performance. As the market starts appreciating its plans for new energy, its path to net carbon zero, integration into chemicals, and execution on last-mile consumer reach in retail, we believe a steady re-rating similar to that of global peers should be in the works," the brokerage report stated.

RIL's ability to tap into global partnerships to address untapped TAM should reduce investor skepticism about execution while keeping net debt in check, it added.

The brokerage remains overweight on the stock and has raised its 12-month target price to Rs 2,247 from Rs 1,810. it has also raised EPS estimates by 8 percent and 12 percent for FY22 and FY23.