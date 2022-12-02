English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Morgan Stanley cites these factors why Divi's can underperform its peers

market | IST

Morgan Stanley cites these factors why Divi's can underperform its peers

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 2, 2022 12:40 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Divi's Laboratories is among the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index, having declined over 30 percent on a year-to-date basis.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Divis Labs share

TRADE

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on drugmaker Divi's Laboratories with an underweight rating, citing rich valuations on the stock.

The firm gave a price target of Rs 3,053 on the stock, implying a potential downside of 11 percent from Thursday's closing price.

Divi's Laboratories is among the worst performers on the Nifty 50 index, having declined over 30 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Morgan Stanley called Divi's as a company engaged in a strong business but currently going through a lean phase, even as the stock has delivered strong shareholder returns over the last several years. Shares have gained 220 percent over the last five years.

Divi's is also witnessing slow Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth compared to its peers and also slower than its historical trends, according to Morgan Stanley.

At 38.8 times current financial year EPS and 34.3 times next financial year EPS, Morgan Stanley finds Divi's valuations to be rich. Citing all of the above factors, the brokerage expects the company to underperform its peers going forward.
Among the positives, Morgan Stanley cited that Divi's is running a cash-rich balance sheet with Rs 3,340 crore of cash as of the September quarter. At 24-25 percent Return on Equity, it called Divi's a capital-efficient business.

Post its quarterly earnings, ICICI Direct downgraded Divi's Laboratories downgraded the stock to hold from buy with a price target of Rs 3,865.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories are trading 1.7 percent lower at Rs 3,351.5.

Also Read: Here’s why foreign investors are looking for investments in Indian API business
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng