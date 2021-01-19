More upside for market | ICICI Direct targets Nifty at 16,300, Sensex at 54,600 in 12 months; here's why

The current euphoric mood of equities as an asset class and the run-up in the benchmark indices makes one feel exasperated, but experts believe markets are well poised to gain further momentum and could peak new highs in the near term.

The stretched valuations, as gauged by price-to-earnings (PE) multiple, may be warranting a caution, but "comparing PE multiples in isolation will not spell out the correct direction or assessment as to whether Nifty multiples are stretched or undervalued," believes ICICI Direct.

In support of its assumption, the local brokerage explained how the relationship between the current Nifty PE of 32.8x (based on FY20 EPS) and Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) PE.

It elaborated further by signifying the need to view PE in a different context.

"For instance, looking at just TTM PE of 38.5x will definitely make one say about overvaluations but on the contrary, this number does not give the correct picture as the TTM EPS so applied includes the performance of Q1FY21 and Q2FY21 wherein earnings of corporate India were completely washed out thereby deflating the true earnings. Secondly, markets are forward-looking which tries to discount the future earnings potential of companies."

The brokerage dissects why TTM PE and forward PE of Nifty will shift to higher orbits based on the following:

Nifty constituents have undergone a major change in the past decade and hence current and forward PE multiples have shifted to a higher orbit. The weights of capital-efficient sectors such as FMCG, Financials (private banks), IT and Pharma have increased from 29 percent in March 2009 to 70 percent in December 2020, it said.

Earnings visibility and consistency is preferred by markets and hence capital-efficient sectors like FMCG, Financials, IT and Pharma, which command higher PE multiples, have been gaining higher weightage in the Nifty.

Further, better performing business segments within existing companies are not captured by current PE multiples. Business models like L&T, SBI etc have multiple business lines and hence SoTP (sum of the parts) based valuations of these companies are not captured by the PE ratio alone, ICICI Direct noted.

Bottom-up P/E construct on expected performances signals shift in forward PE multiples of Nifty, it said.

"Hence, in order to arrive at a fair value on the bottom up basis, we take a 1015% discount to our weighted average PE of 26.2x in order to account for future earnings downgrades and any other unforeseen macro risks which might risk earnings to come at a target PE range of 22x-23.6x. Consequently, we arrive at a fair value of 16,300 on Nifty over a 12-18 month period (22x FY23E EPS)," the brokerage said.