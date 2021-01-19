Market More upside for market | ICICI Direct targets Nifty at 16,300, Sensex at 54,600 in 12 months; here's why Updated : January 19, 2021 04:57 PM IST Nifty constituents have undergone a major change in the past decade and hence current and forward PE multiples have shifted to a higher orbit. Bottom-up P/E construct on expected performances signals shift in forward PE multiples of Nifty. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply