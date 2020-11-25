Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
More than half a dozen companies plan to launch IPOs in December; Mrs Bectors Food, Burger King, Kalyan Jewellers in pipeline

Updated : November 25, 2020 06:34 PM IST

The companies in-line to get listed are Mrs Bectors Food, LIC, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Nazara Technologies, Burger King, RailTel, Kalyan Jewellers, NSE, Zomato amongst others. 
Route Mobile remained the best-performer this year, trading over 40 percent gains to its shareholders since its listing day.
More than half a dozen companies plan to launch IPOs in December; Mrs Bectors Food, Burger King, Kalyan Jewellers in pipeline

