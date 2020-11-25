More than half a dozen companies plan to launch IPOs in December; Mrs Bectors Food, Burger King, Kalyan Jewellers in pipeline

Nearly 10 unlisted companies are planning to launch their initial public offering (IPO) before this year-end amid bullish market sentiment. Nearly Rs 25,000 crore has already been raised by 25 IPOs listed this year, which is far more greater than the ones listed a year-ago.

The companies in-line to get listed are Mrs Bectors Food, LIC, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Nazara Technologies, Burger King, RailTel, Kalyan Jewellers, NSE, Zomato amongst others.

This year remained positive for the primary market despite the economy coming to a standstill in view of the COVID-19 lockdown. Surprisingly, 2020 saw most IPOs opening with a premium indicating the massive investor appetite.

Route Mobile remained the best-performer this year, trading over 40 percent gains to its shareholders since its listing day. The stock is currently trading nearly 175 percent higher over its issue price. Second in-line is Happiest Minds Technologies which is trading about 90 percent over its issue price, followed by Rossari BioTech and Gland Pharma.

Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst at Angel Broking explained that companies are prefer to launch an IPO when there is liquidity and positivity in the stock market.

"When peer companies are trading at premium valuation, companies get advantage of announcing the IPO at high price. Many IPOs launched over the last few months made investors money double on the day of listing. Most of them delayed their IPOs due to the correction in the market. Hence, the pipeline of the IPO is quite strong and market conditions are also favorable. We believe many IPOs will be launched in the next few months," added Lahoti.

The recent company that received Sebi's approval to launch Rs 550 crore IPO is Mrs Bectors Food. The company had filed preliminary papers for IPO in October and obtained Sebi's observation on November 19.

Kalyan Jewellers backed by Warburg Pincus is likely to launch its Rs 1,750 crore IPO in December. As per its draft prospectus, the IPO will comprise of Rs 1,000 crore of fresh issue and Rs 750 crore offer-for-sale.

ESAF Small Finance Bank is also in the talks to launch its Rs 1,000 crore IPO in December. It is said to comprise of fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and Rs 200 crore offer-for-sale by the existing shareholders- PI Venture and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.