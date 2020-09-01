Market More steam left: 180% up from March lows, Nomura expects this pharma stock to rally more Updated : September 01, 2020 02:26 PM IST It has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 727 per share (46 percent upside). According to Nomura, the company's domestic formulation business has outperformed the broader market in the past In the June quarter, drug maker posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated profit at Rs 254.04 crore Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply