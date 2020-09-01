More steam left: 180% up from March lows, Nomura expects this pharma stock to rally more

Despite a 180 percent rise in this pharma stock from its March lows, global brokerage firm Nomura expects another 46 percent upside in 12 months. Glenmark Pharma has surged as much as 179.9 percent to Rs 469 currently from its 52-week low of Rs 168, hit on March 13, 2020.

According to Nomura, the company's domestic formulation business has outperformed the broader market in the past and it expects this trend to continue.

The company stands out among peers with successful new product launches and the recent launches of Favipiravir and Remogliflozin will help deliver above-average growth in the near-medium term, noted the brokerage. Glenmark is the third-largest company after Lupin and Sun Pharma in terms of contribution from new product launches.

It has a relative niche presence in India, as its portfolio covers only a third of the India Pharma market. Therefore, the company’s growth is driven by dynamics in specific products and sub-segments and is less linked to the growth in the broader market, added Nomura.

It has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 727 per share (46 percent upside).

"We think the company's move to curtail R&D spending, control other costs, and to raise funds for innovation subsidiary Ichnos are key positives. These moves could help provide support to earnings and also address investor concerns on high debt. Though clinical success in pipeline projects is still awaited, we think the current market environment is supportive of fundraising at Ichnos," the report stated.

In the June quarter, drug maker posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated profit at Rs 254.04 crore as against a profit of Rs 109.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,344.78 crore for the first quarter compared with Rs 2,322.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Also, Glenmark was the first company in India to launch COVID-19 anti-viral drug Favipiravir, however, the competition has now increased with over 10 companies receiving approvals. Glenmark has priced the product (200mg strength) at Rs 75 per tablet.

The brokerage noted that the upside from Favipiravir is dependent on the number of cases in India, which are steadily rising with around 70,000 new cases per day.