More PSBs join SBI to slash lending rates by 10-30 basis points
Updated : August 12, 2019 07:22 AM IST
More PSBs join their larger peer SBI to slash lending rates. Bank of India, Syndicate, Andhra, IOB, and Canara among others announcing 10-30 bps reduction in their loan pricing.
The rate cut follows a rate cut by the largest lender SBI post the RBI's decision to reduce the key repo rates by 0.35 percentage point to a nine-year low of 5.40 percent.
